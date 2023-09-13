'Mai tumhara baap hoon,' says SRK in new 'Jawan' promo

'Mai tumhara baap hoon,' says SRK in new 'Jawan' promo

Written by Aikantik Bag September 13, 2023 | 01:44 pm 1 min read

'Jawan' is currently running in theaters

Jawan is currently the talk of the town and the Shah Rukh Khan starrer has become a viewers' favorite. The movie received positive reviews from critics and has become a money spinner at the box office. Currently, Khan has become the "baap (father)" of the box office with back-to-back blockbusters in 2023. Now, Red Chillies Entertainment has released a new promotional video.

Raging success at the box office

The video is a montage of several nerve-bending sequences from the Atlee directorial. Khan's baritone voiceover makes it more engaging. In the short monologue, Khan says, "...Mai tumhara baap hoon (I am your daddy)." Anirudh Ravichander's dripping background score has enhanced the video. Currently, the movie is running in theaters and is marching toward the Rs. 700 crore mark at the global box office.

