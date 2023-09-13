Sanjay Leela Bhansali-Shahid Kapoor to collaborate for a 'masala' entertainer

Written by Aikantik Bag September 13, 2023 | 05:49 pm 1 min read

Sanjay Leela Bhansali to bankroll a new project starring Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali are reportedly discussing a new project together. The film is said to be a commercial masala entertainer, with the script already developed by Bhansali's team of writers. If all goes well, the movie could begin production in the first half of 2024.

Reuniting after 'Padmaavat'

A source spoke to Pinkvilla and said, "Shahid and SLB have mutual respect for each other and are discussing the idea of collaborating on a special project. The filmmaker has been actively working toward casting the film over the last few months, and is having detailed conversations with Shahid on the permutation and combinations with regards to the film." Kapoor and Bhansali previously worked together on the 2018 film Padmaavat, which was a major box office success.

Wrapping up existing projects

Interestingly, Bhansali would serve as a producer whereas, a top-tier director would be roped in to direct the movie. Kapoor is currently considering various scripts and ideas for his next project after Koi Shaq. Meanwhile, Bhansali is busy with the post-production of Heeramandi and prep work on Baiju Bawra with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, which is set to begin production in 2024.

