Entertainment

Written by Namrata Ganguly September 13, 2023 | 05:47 pm 2 min read

Not all Hollywood classics or Oscar-winning films age like fine wine. Some revered films from bygone eras, once celebrated for being ahead of time or unique or funny, have since fallen prey to shifting societal norms and evolving tastes and are now considered racist, gendered, sexist, creepy, and toxic. Time hasn't been kind to these five classic films.

'Gone with the Wind' (1939)

Adapted from Margaret Mitchell's 1936 novel, the 1939 epic historical romantic film Gone With the Wind is touted to be a cinematic masterpiece won as many as nine Oscars. Lately, it has faced criticism for its romanticization of the Old South and its depiction of racial stereotypes. Its portrayal of slavery and African-American characters has sparked important discussions about its cultural significance.

'Breakfast at Tiffany's' (1961)

Blake Edwards's Oscar-winning 1961 rom-com film Breakfast at Tiffany's did not age quite well and can do with a little re-edit. It needs to do away with its character of Yunioshi, a Japanese neighbor, played by a white actor in yellowface. The character perpetuates racial stereotypes and the portrayal is widely considered offensive today. Fans believe it can do well without the character.

'Grease' (1978)

The classic 1978 musical rom-com film Grease starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John is based on the "a guy falls in love after the girl gets a makeover" trope, one of the most popular tropes of the '70s-'80s. But it doesn't sit well with the subsequent generations. Its portrayal of sexuality, gender dynamics, and the overall glorification of traditional gender roles have drawn flak.

'Sixteen Candles' (1984)

The 1984 teen comedy-drama film Sixteen Candles stars Molly Ringwald, Michael Schoeffling, and Anthony Michael Hall. Once considered to be a coming-of-age drama and funny at that, Sixteen Candles is now criticized for its insensitive and offensive portrayal of race, gender, and consent. It has been called out for its sexist undertones and even rape culture, definitely not in line with today's values.

'Ace Ventura: Pet Detective' (1994)

The 1994 comedy film Ace Ventura: Pet Detective stars Jim Carrey as the titular character. Once considered to be one of the funniest, the film is now criticized for its portrayal of transgender identity. A major plot twist reveals one of its key characters to be a transgender woman, and the ensuing comedic reaction is widely seen as cringe, transphobic, and offensive.

