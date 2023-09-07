Al Pacino-Noor Alfallah's relationship timeline: From meeting to separation

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale September 07, 2023

Al Pacino and his now former girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, welcomed a baby boy in June

Hollywood star Al Pacino is back to being single after he broke up with his girlfriend-producer Noor Alfallah. The two welcomed their baby boy in June, a year after they started dating. Alfallah has also reportedly filed for their child's physical custody. From their initial days of dating to the break-up, here is everything you need to know about their relationship timeline.

They went public with their relationship in April 2022

If media reports are to be believed then the two started dating during the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, it was only in April 2022 that they decided to go public with their relationship. The first time the duo was spotted together was when they headed out to spend some time at Los Angeles's eatery Felix Trattoria.

Welcoming their first baby together in June

A little more than a year after they made their relationship public, the news about Alfallah being pregnant with Pacino's child came to the fore in May. Cut to June, Alfallah gave birth to their son, named Roman Pacino. Alfallah was 29 at the time of the delivery while Pacino turned 83 in April; they have an age gap of 54 years.

All about their break-up

Although the reason for the former couple's break-up isn't known, reports suggest that Alfallah has sought full custody of the child, documents for which have been submitted in Los Angeles. Alfallah has also reportedly requested joint legal custody, with "reasonable visitation" rights for Pacino. Per reports, the "Godfather" of Hollywood has not opposed any of his former girlfriend's requests.

A look at their previous relationships

After Roman's birth, Pacino became one of the oldest actors in Hollywood to become a father. He already has three more children - daughter Julie Marie with Jan Tarrant, and twins Anton James and Olivia Rose, who he shares with Beverly D'Angelo. Alfallah, on the other hand, was previously linked to Mick Jagger, Nicolas Berggruen, and Clint Eastwood.

