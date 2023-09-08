Box office collection: 'Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty' registers decent opening

Written by Aikantik Bag September 08, 2023 | 11:52 am 1 min read

'Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty' box office collection

Anushka Shetty made her comeback on celluloid with the romantic comedy Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty. The movie is pitted against the mighty Jawan and surprisingly it registered a decent opening. The Baahubali actor's movie received positive responses from both critics and viewers. After a decent opening, the movie is slated to grow on weekends. Will it hold the fort against Jawan? Time will tell!

Looking forward to an exciting weekend

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Mahesh Babu P directorial registered a Rs. 4 crore (early estimates) opening on Thursday. The Telugu movie is also pitted against the recently released romantic drama Kushi. The cast includes Naveen Polishetty, Murali Sharma, Tulasi, Sonia Deepti, Jayasudha, and Abhinav Gomatam, among others. The project is bankrolled by V Vamsi Krishna Reddy under the UV Creations banner.

