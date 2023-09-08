Actor-director Marimuthu (58) dies of cardiac arrest—his career, notable projects

Entertainment

Actor-director Marimuthu (58) dies of cardiac arrest—his career, notable projects

Written by Isha Sharma September 08, 2023 | 11:50 am 2 min read

Actor-director Marimuthu has passed away at 58

Veteran Tamil actor and director G Marimuthu passed away on Friday morning, reportedly due to a cardiac arrest. The 58-year-old was reportedly in a studio dubbing for his TV serial Ethir Neechal in Chennai when the tragedy struck and he suddenly collapsed. Though he was rushed to the nearby hospital, he was declared dead on arrival. May his soul rest in peace.

His last rites will be held later today

Per India Today, the late actor-director is survived by his wife and two children. His body has been kept in a private hospital in Chennai's Vadapalani and will shortly be shifted to his home. Subsequently, his mortal remains will be taken to his hometown Theni, where he will be cremated later on Friday in the presence of his family and relatives.

Worked as an AD under numerous directors

Per reports, the artist had run away from his home in Pasumalaitheri, Theni and reached Chennai, wanting to make it big in the Tamil film industry. He subsequently found employment with director Rajkiran and assisted him on films such as Aranmanai Kili and Ellame En Raasa Thaan. As an AD, he went on to work with filmmakers such as Mani Ratnam and SJ Surya.

Made directorial debut in 2008, was recently seen in 'Jailer'

Marimuthu found further recognition through his directorial debut with Kannum Kannum in 2008 and followed it up by helming Pulivaal in 2014. Apart from direction, he was seen in multiple Tamil films where he frequently did side roles. Some of these are Yuddham Sei, Irandam Ulagaporin Kadaisi Gundu, Sarbath, Atrangi Re, and more recently, in Rajinikanth starrer Jailer, where he played the villain's henchman.

He had gained fans' love for 'Ethir Neechal'

The deceased actor had appeared in shows such as Tamil Rockerz and Idhu Enga Petta. He earned a large fanbase when he appeared on the ongoing Sun TV serial Ethir Neechal, where he essayed the primary antagonist Aadhimuthu Gunasekaran. He often shared his opinions on trending issues, though his past comments on homophobia and the #MeToo movement had landed him in trouble.

Share this timeline