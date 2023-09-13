Akshay Kumar sacrifices fees for 'Hera Pheri 3,' 'Welcome 3'

Entertainment

Akshay Kumar sacrifices fees for 'Hera Pheri 3,' 'Welcome 3'

Written by Aikantik Bag September 13, 2023 | 12:35 pm 1 min read

Akshay Kumar charges zilch for 'Hera Pheri 3' and 'Welcome 3'

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has entered into a profit-sharing agreement with producer Firoz Nadiadwala for his upcoming films Hera Pheri 3 and Welcome 3. The actor has decided to forgo his acting fees to help bring the cult comedy franchises back to life, expecting them to be major blockbusters.

Kumar's gesture is for his ardent fans

A source spoke to Bollywood Hungama and said, "Akshay Kumar was himself very sad when he heard that Kartik Aaryan was replacing him in Hera Pheri 3. He read all the reactions of fans and media people and then decided to sort out all the differences with Firoz Nadiadwala, and thereby return to the franchise. He has done it for all his fans." Additionally, he brought Jio Studios on board to partner with the producer.

Nadiadwala presented two checks to Kumar in gratitude

Reportedly, in appreciation of Kumar's efforts, Nadiadwala has given the actor two checks of Rs. 9 crore each as a token of gratitude. This goodwill gesture signifies the producer's acknowledgment of Kumar's dedication to bringing the Hera Pheri and Welcome franchises back to the big screen. Recently, the makers launched the announcement teaser of Welcome to the Jungle which boasts of a grand ensemble cast.

Share this timeline