OTT watchlist: Six mystery-thriller shows that infuse other sub-genres

Entertainment

OTT watchlist: Six mystery-thriller shows that infuse other sub-genres

Written by Isha Sharma September 13, 2023 | 12:30 pm 3 min read

Take a look at some shows that blend mystery with other genres

The atmospheric tension, the possibilities of the plot, the what-ifs and could-haves, and the nail-biting suspense leading up to the climax, there's nothing like a well-executed thriller backed by performances that stay with you forever. While thriller is almost everyone's go-to genre for series, the excitement reaches the ceiling when some successfully infuse other sub-genres. Here are some recommendations for such excellent OTT shows.

'Only Murders in the Building'

Starring Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building is a mystery-thriller-comedy drama series that won hearts instantly when it first premiered in August 2021. It has spawned two full-fledged seasons so far and is available on Disney+ Hotstar in India. The third installment's first episode was aired in August and the season will wrap in October 2023.

'Ragnarok'

A modern-day interpretation of Norse mythology set against the backdrop of a school, Ragnarok stars David Stakston, Herman Tømmeraas, Jonas Strand Gravli, Theresa Frostad Eggesbø, and Henriette Steenstrup. Its third and final season dropped on Netflix recently; it has six episodes, with the longest one (the second one) clocking at 52 minutes. The first season came out in January 2020.

'Lost'

Lost infuses the genre of mystery with drama, some fantasy, supernatural elements, and dollops of adventure, peppered with the sprinkle of a survival thriller. It follows a group of people who are left stranded on a mysterious island after a horrendous plane crash. The twist? The island teems with secrets and dangers, and there are risks involved at every step of the way.

'Black Mirror'

Black Mirror is the pinnacle of the dystopian horror-thriller-mystery genre and underlines a future/retrofuture/alternate reality in which technology can take over and control human lives. The first season, comprising three episodes, was released in 2011 and the recent sixth season, starring Aaron Paul and Annie Murphy, among others, came out in June 2023. If you still have not, binge it right away on Netflix.

'The Witcher'

The Witcher stands tall in the repertoire of Henry Cavill, who starred as the titular Geralt of Rivia in the first three seasons of the mystery fantasy series that took the world by storm upon its release in 2019. Anya Chalotra and Freya Allan co-star. Notably, in the fourth season, the primary character will be played by Liam Hemsworth since Cavill has exited it.

'Manifest'

Manifest, starring Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, Athena Karkanis, JR Ramirez, Luna Blaise, and Jack Messina, is somewhat like Lost in its basic story, except here, a mysterious airplane reaches its destination five and a half years after its scheduled date. The passengers' family members, meanwhile, have moved on with their lives, and Manifest marries supernaturalism with fantasy, mystery, and thrill.

Poll Which is your favorite genre when it comes to shows?

Thriller/mystery 0% Comedy 0% Poll is completed

Share this timeline