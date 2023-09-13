Official! Ashok Selvan-Keerthi Pandian are married; wedding photos are out

Written by Aikantik Bag September 13, 2023 | 12:11 pm 2 min read

Ashok Selvan-Keerthi Pandian are married!

Tamil actors Ashok Selvan and Keerthi Pandian officially tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony on Wednesday. The wedding took place in Itteri near Balayangottai, Tirunelveli, with only close relatives in attendance. The couple looked mesmerizing in their white and golden attires, and their official wedding pictures have gone viral on social media. Congratulations!

Love and light: Selvan penned a heartfelt note

The couple looked absolutely stunning in their wedding outfits, with Pandian wearing a saree with a gajra and Selvan looking handsome in his traditional attire. Their outfits perfectly complemented each other, and the newly released wedding pictures show them looking like a match made in heaven. Selvan captioned the post, "Like water in a copper, the heart of love is mixed." Fans and colleagues have been pouring their love for the couple in the comments section.

Fans were waiting for the wedding day

Selvan and Pandian's love story began a few years ago, and they have been inseparable ever since. The couple kept their relationship private for a long time before making it official with their engagement a few months ago. They have been sharing their love for each other on social media, and fans have eagerly awaited their wedding day. The Kollywood couple is reportedly going to throw a big bash for their celebrity friends this Sunday in Chennai.

