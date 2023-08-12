#NewsBytesExclusive: Actor Ashok Selvan on 'Por Thozhil', content, BO numbers

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale August 12, 2023 | 10:45 pm 3 min read

Ashok Selvan's latest film 'Por Thozhil' premiered on Sony LIV on Friday (August 11)

Tamil actor Ashok Selvan delivered his career's biggest blockbuster with Por Thozhil (2023), co-starring actor-politician R Sarath Kumar. But his previous release—Nitham Oru Vaanam (2022)—wasn't commercially successful, despite positive reviews. Chatting exclusively to NewsBytes, Selvan recalled how people asked him for his bank details to make up for not watching Nitham Oru Vaanam in theaters and how it eventually added to Por Thozhil's success.

Why did people offer to pay for 2022 film's tickets?

We were heartbroken when it didn't perform in the theaters. But when it premiered on Netflix, people began messaging me saying how sorry they were for not watching it in theaters. Some also asked for my bank details to send me the ticket money while others promised to watch my next film. I believe all that love did pour in for Por Thozhil.

But why didn't 'Nitham Oru Vaanam' work in theaters?

We gave everything for the film; it was an honest effort. Theaters and OTT are very different platforms. In theaters, many factors, including the release date, play a role, but with OTT, the content alone is enough. The OTT response for it changed my thought process. I realized that the work you put in will always pay you. If not now, then later.

What matters more to you - box office numbers or content?

When you're the lead actor, at least in the Tamil industry, the film doing well or not (at the box office) is very important for you to get the next project. You're as good as your last film; that's what I've been told. The content does matter more, but practically speaking, you need the film to do better at the box office.

Your views on two-hero or multi-hero films

I don't think along those lines. All I look at is if the script is good, whether it's worth my or the audience's time. I value everyone who is going to spend Rs. 200 on my film. If my character is written well and I'm sure it'll do well, then it doesn't matter if it's a two-hero film or not.

How do you feel about success of 'Por Thozhil'?

It's very nice when the whole team works hard, and the project is declared a hit. More than that, people are loving what we did. I am also excited that we're building up a franchise around it. Also, to work with someone like Sarath Kumar, who's been active for four decades with more than 150 films, has been such a learning experience.

