Times Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez set BFF goals

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale September 13, 2023 | 12:04 pm 2 min read

Selena Gomes and Taylor Swift have been friends for years now

Pop icons Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift have fans globally. They have been friends for many years now. Whether it's posing together on the red carpet or being seated next to each other at an awards ceremony, these two gal pals leave no chance of flaunting their friendship. Here, we take a look at moments when they proved to be each other's biggest cheerleaders.

Cheering and supporting each other at MTV VMA 2023

Their latest BFF moments were seen at the MTV VMA 2023 which was held on Tuesday in New Jersey. Photos of the two pulling each other into a hug went viral. And when they won an award each, they were seen standing and cheering for the other. Swift also made others stand when Gomez received the award for Calm Down with Rema.

I'm so proud of her: Swift on Gomez

Swift was all praise for Gomez when she appeared on Zane Lowe's podcast New Music Daily in 2019. Her friendship with Gomez was one of the many things that Swift spoke about on the show. "I'm so proud of her. She's been through so much. I've watched so much happen in her life," she told Lowe, especially complimenting Gomez's Lose You to Love Me.

Their 'bestie' TikTok moment

They have been friends for more than a decade now. Over the years, they have always shown their support for each other in public. In November 2021, Swift and Gomez shared a TikTok video on their respective social media handles, in which Swift addresses Gomez as her "bestie." There's another video of Gomez in which she is seen introducing Swift as her "best friend."

When Gomez appeared on SNL to support Swift

When Swift appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she mentioned Gomez and their friendship while speaking to the host. Next, when she arrived as a guest performer on Saturday Night Light (SNL) for the fifth time, Gomez joined the Anti-Hero singer to extend support for her best friend, dropping another precious "Taylena" moment for their fans.

