VMAs 2023: Shakira scripts history; Taylor Swift sweeps major categories

Written by Tanvi Gupta September 13, 2023 | 10:27 am 3 min read

Here are the top winners of 2023 MTV VMAs

The music world was set ablaze once again as the biggest stars reunited at the Prudential Center in Newark, US, for the hotly-anticipated 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. Nicki Minaj took the reins as the host for the second consecutive year. Taylor Swift led the pack with a staggering 11 nominations, while SZA wasn't far behind with eight. Here's how this music extravaganza unfolded.

Why does this story matter?

The 2023 edition turned out to be a historic event! For the very first time, the VMAs introduced an all-female lineup for its highly coveted Artist of the Year category, with nominees including, Swift, Beyoncé, Doja Cat, Minaj, and Shakira. Among these nominees, Shakira scripted history as she was bestowed with the prestigious Vanguard Award; meanwhile, Sean "Diddy" Combs received the Global Icon Award.

Swift emerged as the biggest winner, took home multiple awards

At the 2023 VMAs, the singer-songwriter Swift emerged as the night's biggest winner. Swift's chart-topping hit, Anti-Hero, garnered not one, but multiple accolades, including the coveted Song of the Year and Best Pop awards. She also tied for the most Best Direction awards in VMAs history, with a win for the direction of Anti-Hero. The song also clinched the Video of the Year award.

Artist of the Year: Who was the winner?

Swift won the coveted Artist of the Year Award, marking her ninth trophy of this year's ceremony. This remarkable achievement not only solidified her place in VMA history but also tied her for the most wins in a single night. With this win, the singer-songwriter now holds the second-most overall wins in the history of the VMAs, cementing her legacy in the music world.

Stray Kids won the Best K-pop Group award

Stray Kids clinched their first-ever Moon Person award for Best K-pop Video at the 2023 VMAs. The octet was nominated alongside other K-pop powerhouses such as AESPA, BLACKPINK, FIFTY FIFTY, SEVENTEEN, and TOMORROW X TOGETHER. Their chart-topping song S-Class won them the award. The band also took the VMA stage to deliver a tightly choreographed performance on the same album at the VMAs.

Minaj, SZA, Selena Gomez: Other notable winners

In the Best Hip-Hop category, Minaj reigned supreme—taking home the award for her track Super Freaky Girl. Rapper Ice Spice was crowned as the Best New Artist, while Karol G and Shakira's electrifying collaboration on TQG earned them the Best Collaboration award. In the debut category this year, the Best Afrobeats award was given to Rema and Selena Gomez for their viral hit—Calm Down.

Controversy: Megan Thee Stallion, Justin Timberlake's interaction caused stir online

A behind-the-scene backstage live feed captured a pointed exchange between Justin Timberlake and Megan Thee Stallion. The video—now widely circulated on X—offered a glimpse of Timberlake crossing a group where Stallion prepares to take the stage for her performance. While the singer speaks to her, Stallion points at Timberlake and shakes her head, but her words remain indistinguishable. Somehow, the conversation didn't seem "lovely."

They weren't fighting in that viral video: Reports

An insider close to the situation shed some light on the exchange, reportedly revealing that Stallion was expressing her desire to hang out with Timberlake in a "less chaotic setting." Per reports, this all started when the Mirrors singer greeted Stallion with, "It's so nice to meet you," to which the rapper responded playfully, saying, "No, no, this doesn't count. We gotta meet proper."

