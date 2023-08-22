How Taylor Swift-Justin Bieber made Scooter Braun a successful entrepreneur

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale August 22, 2023

Scooter Braun found Justin Bieber in 2006 via YouTube

If you thought finding a singing talent online won't earn you a fortune, then you might want to have a look at Scooter Braun's journey as one of America's most successful entrepreneurs. With a net worth of $500M, a part of Braun's success comes from him finding Justin Bieber on YouTube in 2006. From managing college parties to pop sensations, here's how Braun succeeded.

Who is Scooter Braun?

One of the biggest music executives in America, Braun is also an investor, a business magnate, and an entrepreneur. Born in New York City, he is married to Susan Braun. He is known for managing artists such as Bieber, Ariana Grande, The Kid Laroi, Demi Lovato, J Balvin, and others. He's also the founder of Schoolboy Records, SB Projects, and Ithaca Holdings.

Did you know Braun has a connection with BTS too?

Braun is known in the K-pop world, too. Braun is the CEO of a subsidiary of the company which is the home of K-pop sensation, BTS. In 2021, Braun sold Ithaca, his entertainment company, for $1.05B, following which he became HYBE America's CEO. Also, reportedly, after the Ithaca sale, when Braun was 39 years old, his net worth went up to over $1.1B.

Braun's controversy with Taylor Swift brought him to light

Though Braun had already made a name for himself, many found out about him when Taylor Swift made an accusation against him claiming that he bought her masters without her knowledge. Braun, however, rejected these claims, alleging that Swiift's father-manager Scott Swift received $16M for the transaction. Later, Swift was offered to become an equity owner which she eventually declined.

Is Braun still making money from Swift's music?

While the controversies regarding Swift and Braun's catalog deal continue, there's no denying that Braun has made a significant profit from his involvement with Swift's catalog. According to reports, Braun's net worth along with his business acumen is a reflection of the money he continues to make irrespective of the controversies. Braun profited $265M from the sales and purchase of Swift's first six albums.

