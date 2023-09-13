Prabhas, Prashanth Neel's 'Salaar' officially postponed—here's why

Written by Tanvi Gupta September 13, 2023 | 11:32 am 2 min read

Prabhas-led 'Salaar' faces postponement—here's why

The highly-anticipated Prabhas starrer, Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, originally scheduled for release on September 28, has been postponed officially. On Wednesday, the makers issued a statement apologizing for the delay and assuring fans that a new release date will be announced soon. Salaar, a pan-India action thriller helmed by Prashanth Neel (renowned for KGF) has been in production for nearly two years. Let's unravel the reasons that have resulted in the film's postponement.

'Unforeseen circumstances' led to the delay, said makers

Speculations about the film's postponement began circulating on the internet earlier this month. Now, Homable Films—the production company backing Salaar—has put an end to the uncertainty by issuing an official statement on X (formerly Twitter﻿). The company cited "unforeseen circumstances" as the reason for the delay and reassured audiences that their dedicated team is "working tirelessly" to ensure that the film meets the "highest standards" upon release.

Take a look at the announcement here

Here's everything about Prabhas's 'Salaar'

The film's first teaser—released on July 6—unveiled that it is titled Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, hinting at a broader two-part narrative. Interestingly, the teaser was released at 5:12am, aligning with the moment when the boat of KGF's Rocky Bhai (Yash) met a dramatic fate. This detail hinted at the possibility of a shared universe between Salaar and KGF. Salaar will mark the Telugu debut of Malayalam sensation Prithviraj Sukumaran, who takes on a villainous role.

What is the reason behind the postponement of 'Salaar'?

Per media reports, the decision to delay the release was primarily driven by additional post-production work. Reportedly, the director expressed dissatisfaction with the quality of the CG work and was unwavering in the commitment to deliver a final product of the "highest standard." Consequently, the release date was rescheduled. With the September 28 slot vacated, Ram Pothineni's Skanda has claimed the date. Originally, the film was scheduled for a September 15 release.

When will 'Salaar' finally be released?

Although the new release date for Salaar remains undisclosed at this time, reports suggest that the filmmakers are contemplating the release on festivals such as Diwali or Sankranti. Per a Pinkvilla report, there's a possibility that Salaar might hit theaters in November. However, if that timeframe doesn't materialize, January is the next viable option. If makers opt for a Makar Sankranti 2024 release, they'll face stiff competition from Mahesh Babu's highly anticipated film, Guntur Kaaram.

