Box office collection: 'Dream Girl 2' breaches Rs. 100cr mark

Entertainment

Box office collection: 'Dream Girl 2' breaches Rs. 100cr mark

Written by Aikantik Bag September 13, 2023 | 11:21 am 1 min read

'Dream Girl 2' box office collection

Ayushmann Khurrana made the much-anticipated comeback with the comedy-drama Dream Girl 2. The film was initially doing great at the box office, however, the Jawan mania has affected the movie. Interestingly, the movie maintained a slow pace and has finally surpassed the Rs. 100 crore mark in India. The film has been quite successful in the international markets, too.

Crucial weekend ahead

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Raaj Shaandilyaa directorial earned Rs. 60 lakh (early estimates) on Tuesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 100.61 crore in India. The gradual momentum has helped the film. The movie received rave reviews from critics, too. The cast includes Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, and Annu Kapoor, among others. The project is bankrolled by Ektaa Kapoor.

Twitter Post

Share this timeline