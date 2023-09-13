Box office collection: 'Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty' is gaining momentum

Written by Aikantik Bag September 13, 2023

Anushka Shetty became a household name with the Baahubali franchise and fans were in awe of her performance. Now, the adept actor has made her comeback to celluloid after some years with Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty and the movie is earning quite well at the box office. The bilingual film received rave reviews from critics and is currently gaining momentum.

Aiming for the Rs. 25 crore mark

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Mahesh Babu P directorial earned Rs. 1.5 crore (early estimates) on Tuesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 15.38 crore in India. In Tollywood, it is pitted against another romantic drama—Kushi. The Shetty-headlined film also stars Naveen Polishetty, Murali Sharma, Tulasi, Sonia Deepti, and Abhinav Gomatam, among others. Let's see if it can beat Kushi's box office collection.

