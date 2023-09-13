Top 'The Conjuring' films that will give you the chills

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale September 13, 2023 | 10:41 am 2 min read

'The Conjuring' has had multiple prequels and sequels, including the recently released film 'The Nun II'

When it comes to horror films, The Conjuring franchise is one of the most-loved sets of films. Most of these films, if not all, are set to give us chills. Recently, The Nun II was released. Though it's been receiving some good responses, it's not the best installment of the series. Here are the top four films ranked from best to worst, per IMDb.

'The Conjuring'

The first film of the franchise is also the best one, to date. Released in 2013, it continues to top the IMDb's list with a 7.5/10 rating. It wouldn't be wrong to say that The Conjuring is the spookiest, classiest, and most terrifying movie that takes us through one of the many cases of paranormal investigators Ed (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine Warren (Vera Farmiga).

'The Conjuring 2'

Next in line with a 7.3 out of 10 rating is The Conjuring 2, a sequel to the original which was released in 2016. Expect more demonic activities and shocks in this film. Also based on a true case investigated by the Warren couple, the film is set in the late 1970s. Director James Wan has packed some highs in the horror flick.

'Annabelle: Creation'

Although it's rated 6.5 out of 10 by the audience on IMDb, this film will still give you a spooky night. It's a prequel to 2013's The Conjuring but was released in 2017. It mostly has its horror elements in place, and was quite a crowd-puller at the time of its release. Directed by David F Sandberg, it revolves around the creepy doll Annabelle.

'The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It'

The Warren couple returned to investigate a murder, which they think is connected to a demonic possession - that's what the 2021 movie is about. For this movie, Michael Chaves came on board as a director and was able to deliver a whodunit film with its share of supernatural activities. It has been rated 6.3 out of 10 on IMDb.

