How to watch 'The Conjuring' film series in chronological order

Written by Namrata Ganguly September 12, 2023 | 12:31 pm 2 min read

'The Conjuring' films in chronological order

When it comes to the genre of horror, the supernatural horror film series The Conjuring Universe is one of the most popular and successful of the lot. Spanning nine films, the series centers around the real-life incidents dealt with by married paranormal investigators Ed (played by Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine Warren (Vera Farmiga). Here's the chronological order to watch the films.

'The Nun' (2018) and 'Annabelle: Creation' (2017)

Set in 1952, The Nun takes you back to narrate the origin story of a horrific demonic nun, Valak the Defiler, who was first introduced in the 2016 film The Conjuring 2. The 2017 film Annabelle: Creation is set three years after The Nun in 1955 and unfolds the origin story of the haunted doll Annabelle in Southern California.

'The Nun II' (2023) and 'Annabelle' (2014)

The Nun II was released recently and is currently running in the theaters. It is set in 1956, a year after Annabelle: Creation, and follows Sister Irene (Taissa Farmiga) who comes face-to-face with Valak once again. Annabelle is set right before the infamous occurrences of The Conjuring kick-off. It centers on the doll as it haunts a couple set to welcome their first child.

'The Conjuring' (2013) and 'Annabelle Comes Home' (2019)

Set in 1971, four years after Annabelle, The Conjuring follows the Warrens as they help the Perron family as they struggle with haunted occurrences in their home. In 1972, when the Warrens set out on another investigation in Annabelle Comes Home, their daughter and her babysitter have to fight off Annabelle who was locked in their home, and other demons assembled by it.

'The Curse of La Llorona' (2019), 'The Conjuring 2' (2016)

Moving past haunted houses and dolls, The Curse of La Llorona begins in 1973 with the origin story of the Mexican folklore of La Llorona, the vengeful ghost who drowned her children. Set in 1976-77, The Conjuring 2 follows the Warrens as they assist a single mother of four children living in a home haunted by some paranormal presence in North London.

'The Crooked Man,' 'The Devil Made Me Do It' (2021)

The Crooked Man is yet to get a date. Set in 1980, the film is touted to follow a young widowed woman who buys a zoetrope toy for her seven-year-old daughter inhabited by a demon. The incidents in The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It take place in 1981 when the Warrens perform an exorcism on an eight-year-old boy and investigate a murder.

