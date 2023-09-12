Box office collection: 'Kushi' struggles amid other biggies

Entertainment

Box office collection: 'Kushi' struggles amid other biggies

Written by Aikantik Bag September 12, 2023 | 11:34 am 1 min read

'Kushi' box office collection

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are true pan-India stars and the actors have a considerable fan base. Their recently released romantic drama Kushi has emerged to be a box-office success and it also marks their reunion after Mahanati. Interestingly, this marks their much-needed comeback at box-office success, too. The movie received decent reviews from critics and has been appreciated by viewers.

Aiming for the Rs. 50 crore mark

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Shiva Nirvana directorial earned Rs. 37 lakh (early estimates) on Monday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 44.47 crore in India. The movie is facing steep competition from Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty and at the pan-India level, Jawan has crushed it. The cast includes Sachin Khedekar, Jayaram, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, and Vennela Kishore, among others.

Twitter Post

Share this timeline