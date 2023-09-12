Box office collection: 'Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty' seems quite strong

Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty is the new romantic comedy in Tollywood. The Anushka Shetty-headlined film started quite well and is raking in a decent amount at the box office. The movie is pitted against Kushi, another romantic drama. Shetty being a bonafide star of Telugu films has boosted the film's box office and it also marks her comeback on celluloid.

Aiming for the Rs. 25 crore mark

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Mahesh Babu P directorial earned Rs. 1.75 crore (early estimates) on Monday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 13.48 crore in India. The film passed the important Monday test and now needs to keep the momentum going on other weekdays. The cast includes Naveen Polishetty, Murali Sharma, Tulasi, Sonia Deepti, Jayasudha, and Abhinav Gomatam, among others.

