Entertainment

Greatest sports movies in Hollywood, per IMDb

September 06, 2023

Best Hollywood sports drama movies

It's the world of adrenaline, triumph, and the human spirit on the screens. Hollywood has delivered some of its most inspiring and memorable sports movies that capture the pursuit of greatness. We have got you the best Hollywood sports movies, where the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat are portrayed with unending passion and cinematic excellence, as per IMDb ratings.

'Rocky' (8.1/10)

The 1976 sports drama film Rocky follows Rocky Balboa, a struggling and humble boxer in Philadelphia, who gets a once-in-a-lifetime shot at the heavyweight championship. It's a timeless classic that won three Oscars. Sylvester Stallone plays the role of Balboa. Against all odds, Balboa's determination, grit, and love for Adrian (Talia Shire) drive him to face the reigning champion Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers).

'Raging Bull' (8.1/10)

Raging Bull is a 1980 biographical sports drama film, one of the several masterclass films of the director-actor duo, Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro. The film portrays the turbulent life of Jake LaMotta (De Niro), a self-destructive and violent middleweight boxer, as his inner demons, including jealousy and rage, threaten to destroy his career and relationships, especially with his wife and family.

'Million Dollar Baby' (8.1/10)

The 2004 sports drama film Million Dollar Baby, stars Hilary Swank, Clint Eastwood, and Morgan Freeman. The story centers around Maggie Fitzgerald (Swank), a determined young woman with dreams of becoming a professional boxer who seeks the guidance of experienced trainer Frankie Dunn (Eastwood), who initially resists training female fighters. It won four Oscars and is celebrated for its characters and storytelling.

'Cinderella Man' (8/10)

Starring Russell Crowe, the 2005 biographical sports drama film Cinderella Man follows James J Braddock, a once-promising boxer who fell on hard times during the Great Depression. Braddock, with the support of his wife and the guidance of his manager, makes a remarkable comeback against all odds, becoming a symbol of hope and resilience during one of America's darkest periods.

'Remember the Titans' (7.8/10)

Set in Virginia in the early 1970s and based on true events, the 2000 film Remember the Titans explores racial tensions as a high school football team is integrated. It narrates an inspirational story of teamwork, friendship, and the power of sports to bring people together as a coach brings together a racially divided team and overcome adversity, both on and off the field.

