Indians streamed 'KGF: Chapter 1' the most last week

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Apr 19, 2022, 08:02 pm 2 min read

'KGF' series has been directed by Prashanth Neel

The KGF fever continues! And, it seems KGF: Chapter 2 isn't the only one contributing to the frenzy. Its first part was apparently the most streamed film in the country this past week. Released in 2018, KGF: Chapter 1 was also directed by Prashanth Neel, as the second part. KGF: Chapter 1 is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Voot.

Context Why does this story matter?

KGF: Chapter 1 was a humongous hit and performed the similar way as part two. Made on a budget of Rs. 80cr, the film earned a solid Rs. 250cr.

Not just box office numbers, KGF: Chapter 1 won it big at the award functions, too. At the 66th National Film Awards, it won two trophies.

Separately, KGF 2 has already earned over Rs. 500cr.

Information Film defeated Hollywood biggies

The data was compiled by streaming service guide app JustWatch in between the period of April 11-17. KGF: Chapter 1 topping the list in indicating that people wanted to catch up with the first part before KGF 2 hit the marquee on April 14. The action drama defeated the likes of Spider-Man: No Way Home and Death on the Nile to top the list.

Details Know more about the list

Both Spider-Man: No Way Home and Death on the Nile hit the OTT space on April 15, so them occupying the next two places after KGF: Chapter 1 is not surprising. As per the data, KGF 1 is not the only prequel people wanted to catch up with. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, the fourth ranker, echoes that same sentiment.

Facts All you need to know about the KGF franchise

Besides Yash, both the installments have Srinidhi Shetty as the leading lady, while Ramachandra Raju played Garuda, the main antagonist, in KGF 1. Meanwhile, Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt was the villain Adheera, while Raveena Tandon played the role of the Prime Minister of India in KGF: Chapter 2. Both the films have been bankrolled by Hombale Films. KGF: Chapter 1 had released in December.