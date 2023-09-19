Box office collection: 'Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty' enables autopilot mode

Written by Aikantik Bag September 19, 2023 | 10:09 am 1 min read

'Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty' box office collection

Anushka Shetty is a bonafide star of Telugu films. The actor has done varied work over the years and is known for her dynamic acting range. Shetty made her comeback on celluloid with Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty and the quirky romantic comedy has been receiving love from viewers. The critically acclaimed film has been quite steady at the box office.

Inching toward the Rs. 25 crore mark

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Mahesh Babu P directorial earned Rs. 1 crore (early estimates) on Monday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 22.4 crore in India. The movie is pitted against Kushi, another romantic drama at the Telugu box office. The cast includes Naveen Polishetty, Murali Sharma, Tulasi, Jayasudha, and Abhinav Gomatam, among others. It is available in Telugu and Tamil languages.

