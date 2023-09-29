Box office collection: Ram Pothineni's 'Skanda' towers over Nayanthara's 'Iraivan'

By Aikantik Bag 12:23 pm Sep 29, 2023

'Skanda' and 'Iraivan' box office collections

The September end has an extended long weekend and it's a lucrative window for filmmakers. Across industries, there have been big releases. In Tamil cinema and Telugu films, the big names include Ram Pothineni's Skanda and Nayanthara's Iraivan. Pothineni had a pan-India release, hence the film has an upper hand over Iraivan. Both films received decent reviews from critics.

'Skanda' marked Pothineni's first pan-India release

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Pothineni-headlined film earned Rs. 12.3 crore (early estimates) on Thursday. The action drama is helmed by Boyapati Sreenu and the cast includes Sreeleela, Thaduri Ajay, Monika, Saiee Manjrekar, and Prince Cecil, among others. The movie is slated to rake in more on the weekend. The project is bankrolled by Srinivasaa Silver Screen and Zee Studios.

'Iraivan' is looking for momentum

Iraivan is a psychological action thriller and the movie opened decently at the box office. As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the I Ahmed directorial earned Rs. 2.5 crore (early estimates) on Thursday. The cast is also headlined by Jayam Ravi. The ensemble cast includes Rahul Bose, Narain, Ashish Vidyarthi, Charle, Ashwin Kumar, Vinoth Kishan, and Vijayalakkshmi, among others.

