Vijay Deverakonda-Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'Kushi' advance bookings are open now

Written by Aikantik Bag August 30, 2023 | 12:14 pm 1 min read

'Kushi' advance bookings are open now

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu have emerged to become pan-India sensations with their work on celluloid. The duo's upcoming romantic drama Kushi has been in the buzz for quite some time and fans are eagerly waiting for the film. The movie is releasing in theaters on Friday and finally, the advance booking of the same has started.

Ticketing details, cast, and crew of the film

The tickets are available on BookMyShow and Paytm Insider. The trailer received a lukewarm response from viewers. Interestingly, the movie will be released in five Indian languages. The story revolves around interfaith marriage with a modern-day twist. The cast includes Sachin Khedekar, Jayaram, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, and Vennela Kishore, among others. The Shiva Nirvana directorial is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers.

