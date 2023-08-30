Charting the trailblazing career of Ektaa Kapoor

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale August 30, 2023 | 12:11 pm 2 min read

Ektaa Kapoor will be receiving the honor of International Emmy Directorate Award for her contribution to TV industry

Ektaa Kapoor started her career as a producer at the age of 17, and tasted her first success with Hum Paanch in 1995, one of the most successful Hindi sitcoms ever. As she's set to receive an honor at the 51st International Emmy Awards in November for her contribution to the Indian television industry, we take a look at serials that shaped her career.

'Hum Paanch'

Kapoor's first commercial success as a producer came with Hum Paanch. The Hindi sitcom which went on air in 1995 and continued its run till 1999, featured Ashok Saraf, Shoma Anand, Priya Tendulkar, Vandana Pathak, Rakhee Tandon, and Bhairavi Raichura. Bollywood actor Vidya Balan also made her acting debut with Hum Paanch by playing Radhika's character, who was one of the five titular daughters.

'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi'

Five years after Hum Paanch's success, Kapoor had one of her biggest successes in the form of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, which aired in 2000. It is considered one of the longest-running serials in the history of Indian television. The daily soap starred Smriti Irani as Tulsi Virani and Ronit Roy as Mihir Virani (Roy was the third actor to play Mihir).

'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii'

In 2000, Kapoor delivered one more successful show titled Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii which gave Indian television and films one of its finest actors- Sakshi Tanwar. After essaying Parvati Agarwal's role in the serial, Tanwar became a household name. She went on to work with Kapoor once again in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, which too became quite a hit with the audience.

'Kkusum'

Kapoor had a knack for making serials on topics that were ahead of the times. Kkusum was one such serial where the lead protagonist had only one condition for her marriage, which was to be able to take care of her parents even after marriage. The serial starred Nausheen Ali Sardar and later Manasi Joshi Roy as the titular character, Kusum Dekhmukh.

'Kasautii Zindagii Kay'

Kapoor is known to make the acting careers of her leading actors. Kasautii Zindagii Kay, which first aired in 2001 and went on till 2008, established the acting careers of Shweta Tiwari and Urvashi Dholakia who played Prerna Sharma and Komolika, respectively. The series also made Cezzane Khan aka Anurag Basu, a popular face, and his chemistry with Tiwari was much loved.

