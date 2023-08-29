Ektaa Kapoor to be awarded prestigious International Emmy Directorate Award

Ektaa Kapoor to receive 2023 International Emmy Directorate Award

Prominent film-television producer and director Ektaa Kapoor is all set to receive the prestigious International Emmy Directorate Award this year, reported Variety. The announcement was made by the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (IATAS), which presents the award, on Tuesday. A co-founder of Balaji Telefilms, Kapoor has been a major figure in the Indian television space since the mid-1990s.

Balaji Telefilms's remarkable achievements under Kapoor's leadership

Kapoor, the daughter of veteran actor Jeetendra and producer Shobha Kapoor, started Balaji Telefilms with her parents in 1994. Led by Kapoor and her mother, the banner has produced nearly 300 TV programs (reportedly 17,000 hours of television) in Hindi and other languages. In 2017, Kapoor joined the OTT bandwagon by launching ALTBalaji. Some popular shows include long-running blockbuster hits like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, and the Naagin series, among others.

Kapoor made Balaji India's foremost entertainment player: IATAS chief

Announcing Kapoor's award, IATAS President-CEO Bruce L Paisner stated, "Kapoor has built Balaji into one of India's foremost entertainment players with market leadership in the television content industry reaching mass audiences across India and South Asia with their long-running series and OTT platform." "We look forward to honoring her remarkable career and influence on the television industry with our Directorate Award," he added.

Kapoor expresses gratitude for IATAS recognition

The award will be presented to Kapoor at the 51st International Emmy Awards ceremony on November 20 in New York City. Following the IATAS's announcement, Kapoor expressed gratitude, saying, "Receiving this recognition fills me with a profound sense of humility and excitement." "This award holds a special place in my heart...it signifies a journey that goes beyond mere work—it's a pivotal aspect of my personal and professional life," she added. She will be the first Indian to receive the award.

About International Emmy Awards

Awarded as part of the International Emmy Awards, the International Emmy Directorate Award is presented to individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the international television field. To note, the International Emmys are different from the Emmy Awards presented by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (ATAS), which honor achievements in the American primetime television industry. These awards recognize the best TV productions initially created and aired outside the United States (US).

