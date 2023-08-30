Instagram unveils Allu Arjun's day on the sets of #Pushpa2TheRule

Instagram unveils Allu Arjun's day on the sets of #Pushpa2TheRule

Written by Aikantik Bag August 30, 2023 | 11:32 am 1 min read

Catch a glimpse of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' here

Icon Star Allu Arjun is a force of nature and there's no doubt about it! The actor is currently filming the biggest film of his career—Pushpa 2: The Rule—and the team of Instagram documented him for one whole day and gave fans a sneak peek into the superstar's life. The humble actor spilled some beans regarding the upcoming movie too.

Arjun's favorite trait of the titular character

The Instagram Reel starts with Arjun at his abode in the morning. He takes fans on an immersive journey of making the sequel of the action thriller directed by Sukumar. Arjun revealed what he loves the most about the character Pushparaj. He stated, "If there's one thing about Pushpa that I really like, it's his never-give-up character." Indeed, the "Jhukega nahi" attitude rings true!

