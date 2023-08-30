#NewsBytesExclusive: 'Scam 2003' is 70% real, says Gagan Dev Riar

Entertainment

#NewsBytesExclusive: 'Scam 2003' is 70% real, says Gagan Dev Riar

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale August 30, 2023 | 11:25 am 3 min read

'Scam 2003' will premiere on SonyLIV on September 1

Seasoned theater actor, Gagan Dev Riar, who has been a part of titles such as A Suitable Boy and Sonchiriya, is set to lead Hansal Mehta's upcoming series Scam 2003: The Telgi Story. The man, who'll be essaying Abdul Karim Telgi's role, is certain that Scam 2003 will be just as successful as Scam 1992. Read our exclusive conversation with him.

How close is the series to the reality?

The show is very close to the reality of what actually happened at that time. Some names of the characters have been fictionalized to not hurt people. No matter how much information you gather, there is always a missing thread. Therefore, those bits have been fictionalized to add a little drama to the story. I'll say it's a 70:30 ratio of reality and fiction.

'Scam 1992' was a game-changer for Pratik Gandhi. Your expectations?

After the success of Scam 1992, the audience is expecting us to deliver another good show. My only expectation is that we are able to provide them with one more good show. The way people loved the prequel, I want them to show the same kind of love and acceptance to Scam 2003, too. Hopefully, they will love us equally.

How was it working with Hansal Mehta?

He gives a lot of freedom to the actors as to how they want to choose or approach a character. He'll let you do your own thing first, and correct you only if needed. And when he does that, he'll do it effectively by giving you small tips. He's an easygoing director who won't try to mold you into something.

Are there any anecdotes that you recall from the sets?

There was this one scene that we had to shoot in a single take, and it required three costume changes. We were shooting at Sophia College. The camera was still rolling when we were entering a room and changing. We gave seven or eight shots. Every time something would go wrong with the shot. By the time we finished, we were all in splits.

How has theater shaped you as an actor?

Everything I am today is because of theater. I have been working in theater since 1996. Every director I have worked with has given me something or the other to take back home and nurture the actor that I am. Everything that I can do on the screen is because of what I've learned from theater. It has given me the confidence for it.

Has theater taken a backseat with the audience?

When I came into the theater, I heard that theater was dying. Today, it has been 25 years and it is still there. Yes, it has been hanging by the thread but I don't think it'll die. Some new actors or directors will keep coming and keep this art alive. There is still an audience who comes and watches theater.

Share this timeline