After a smashing breakthrough with Hansal Mehta's Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, actor Pratik Gandhi is all set to star in a romantic-comedy film titled Atithi Bhooto Bhava. The shooting for the project commenced on Friday in Mathura. The movie will see Gandhi share the screen space with veteran actor Jackie Shroff and Sharmin Segal. Here are more details on this.

Apart from Gandhi and Shroff, the movie also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece, actor Sharmin Segal, who had made her debut in 2019 with Malaal. The movie has been directed by Hardik Gajjar and presented by Pen Studios, and has been produced by Hardik Gajjar Films and Back Bencher Pictures. Pen Studios has previously backed titles such as Kahaani and Helicopter Eela.

Gandhi took to Instagram on Thursday and shared a click from Mathura, giving his fans a sneak-peek into his shooting schedule. His caption read, "I am not into slangs, but... I am chilling today. It's all good in the hood. How cool is that! 11°C #winter #mathura #nightshoot" Gandhi enjoys an impressive following on Instagram with close to a million followers.

Gandhi is best-known for his role in Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story. The show is one of the top-rated Indian web series on IMDb. Before that, Gandhi had mostly worked in Gujarati theater and cinema. He garnered much appreciation for his portrayal of the infamous stockbroker Harshad Mehta. Prior to that, he had worked in movies like Wrong Side Raju.

