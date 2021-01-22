-
'Atithi Bhooto Bhava': Shoot begins for Pratik Gandhi-starrer in MathuraLast updated on Jan 22, 2021, 08:17 pm
After a smashing breakthrough with Hansal Mehta's Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, actor Pratik Gandhi is all set to star in a romantic-comedy film titled Atithi Bhooto Bhava.
The shooting for the project commenced on Friday in Mathura.
The movie will see Gandhi share the screen space with veteran actor Jackie Shroff and Sharmin Segal.
Here are more details on this.
A brief about the movie
Apart from Gandhi and Shroff, the movie also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece, actor Sharmin Segal, who had made her debut in 2019 with Malaal.
The movie has been directed by Hardik Gajjar and presented by Pen Studios, and has been produced by Hardik Gajjar Films and Back Bencher Pictures.
Pen Studios has previously backed titles such as Kahaani and Helicopter Eela.
Gandhi shared a glimpse from the shoot
Gandhi took to Instagram on Thursday and shared a click from Mathura, giving his fans a sneak-peek into his shooting schedule.
His caption read, "I am not into slangs, but... I am chilling today. It's all good in the hood. How cool is that! 11°C #winter #mathura #nightshoot"
Gandhi enjoys an impressive following on Instagram with close to a million followers.
Check out Gandhi's picture here
A post shared by pratikgandhiofficial on
Gandhi rose to fame with 'Scam 1992'
Gandhi is best-known for his role in Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story.
The show is one of the top-rated Indian web series on IMDb.
Before that, Gandhi had mostly worked in Gujarati theater and cinema.
He garnered much appreciation for his portrayal of the infamous stockbroker Harshad Mehta.
Prior to that, he had worked in movies like Wrong Side Raju.
Other upcoming projects for the stars
Gandhi will also be seen in filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia's web adaption of the book Six Suspects. He also has Gajjar's Ravan Leela in the pipeline. Shroff, on the other hand, will soon be seen in Salman Khan-starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.