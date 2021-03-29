Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is all set to step into the digital space. She will be helming SonyLIV's next original Faadu, which is a "unique, intense poetic love-story between two different thinking characters." Known for making relatable, story-driven films with interesting narrations, Tiwari's directorial Panga starring Kangana Ranaut recently bagged a National Award in acting. Faadu will be produced by Studio Next.

Statement 'Faadu' is an 'unconventional character-driven story'

Tiwari said Faadu has a story that she'd like to tell to the world. "As a storyteller, I constantly challenge myself to bring new insightful characters that take the audience to moments of introspection," said the director, adding, "Faadu is one such unconventional character-driven story, which I am eagerly waiting for the world to experience." She also hailed her collaboration with SonyLIV.

Details Details about the cast yet to be revealed

The Nil Battey Sannata director also spoke about her shared vision with the streamer. "We share a similar passion to innovate. We're hoping we will touch the hearts of cinema lovers in a long format medium, hitting the right chords with a relatable concept," she added. Details about the cast or release date of Faadu are yet to be revealed.

Multi-faceted Tiwari recently turned author with 'Mapping Love'

Recently, the director also put pen to paper to tell the stories she desires to voice out. Speaking about her upcoming book, Mapping Love, Tiwari said she has been writing this book for three years. "I wanted to get back to the idea of putting pen to paper, taking my time to get involved and engrossed like a writer in their true form," she added.

Story is crucial 'Audiences are only interested in the story'