Box office collection: 'Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty' struggles for momentum

Written by Aikantik Bag September 20, 2023 | 10:39 am 1 min read

'Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty' box office collection

Anushka Shetty is a bonafide star in Telugu films and she is known for her dynamic acting range. The actor's comeback on celluloid was highly anticipated among fans and the movie Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty has been loved by all. The movie is slow at the box office and struggling on weekdays. It is currently inching toward the Rs. 25 crore mark.

Aiming for the Rs. 25 crore mark

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the romantic comedy earned Rs. 75 lakh (early estimates) on Tuesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 23.22 crore in India. The movie received rave reviews from critics. The film is helmed by Mahesh Babu P and is available in Tamil and Telugu languages. The cast includes Naveen Polishetty, Murali Sharma, Tulasi, Sonia Deepti, Jayasudha, and Abhinav Gomatam, among others.

