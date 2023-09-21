Nayanthara's 'Iraivan': cast, release date, crew revealed

Entertainment

Nayanthara's 'Iraivan': cast, release date, crew revealed

Written by Aikantik Bag September 21, 2023 | 05:23 pm 1 min read

'Iraivan' releases on September 28

Nayanthara is currently basking in the glory of Jawan. After delivering a humongous box office hit in her Bollywood debut, the actor is now gearing up for the release of her next Tamil venture Iraivan. The psychological action thriller is slated to release on September 28. In the South Indian market, the movie is pitted against Mammootty's Kannur Squad.

Cast and crew of the film

The film is headlined by "Jayam" Ravi and it also stars Rahul Bose, Ashish Vidyarthi, Narain, and Vinoth Kishan, among others. The movie is helmed by I Ahmed of Endrendrum Punnagai fame. The trailer was received well, hence anticipation surrounding the film is quite high. The music is helmed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, whereas the project is bankrolled by Sudhan Sundaram and G Jayaram.

Twitter Post

Share this timeline