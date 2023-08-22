Raghava Lawrence projects his sassy self in 'Chandramukhi 2's 'Moruniye'

Raghava Lawrence projects his sassy self in 'Chandramukhi 2's 'Moruniye'

Written by Aikantik Bag August 22, 2023

'Moruniye' music video is out

Chandramukhi 2 has been in the buzz for quite some time now and the makers are dropping tracks from the musical album. After Swagathaanjali's decent response, the makers have now released a new peppy dance track titled Moruniye. The music is composed by the Academy Award-winning music director MM Keeravani. The track is pulsating and Raghava Lawrence's charisma magnifies the performance.

More about the song

The dance track has the typical Indian percussion arrangement and the video is shot at a grand scale. The track is crooned by SP Charan and Harika Narayan. It is penned by Vivek, whereas the dance number is choreographed by Baba Baskar. The upcoming film is helmed by P Vasu and it is headlined by Kangana Ranaut. The project is bankrolled by Lyca Productions.

