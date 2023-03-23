Lifestyle

Happy birthday Kangana Ranaut! Know about the diva's fitness secrets

Happy birthday Kangana Ranaut! Know about the diva's fitness secrets

Written by Sneha Das Mar 23, 2023, 05:00 am 2 min read

Kangana Ranaut turns 36 today!

The Queen of Bollywood turns 36 today! One of the most versatile actors in tinsel town, Kangana Ranaut is well-known for her portrayal of unconventional and headstrong roles in women-led films. Apart from being popular for her feisty personality and controversial remarks, the Padmashree awardee is also known for her dedicated workout routine and diet regime. Here's revealing her fitness secrets on her birthday.

Yoga and meditation are a must in Ranaut's daily routine

The Fashion actor enjoys running every day which helps her stay fit. She has also been seen running laps on a hill. A 45-minutes yoga session is a must in her workout routine to maintain flexibility. She also meditates daily. Ranaut hits the gym five days a week and spends around one-two hours each day where she usually focuses on cardio and strength training.

Ranaut is a big fan of kickboxing and Pilates

Ranaut is a big fan of kickboxing and always manages to include it in her daily workout routine. She also enjoys practicing Pilates to promote mindfulness and body awareness. When she is prepping for a film, the Dhaakad actor opts for various functional training boot camps. Her regular workout routine usually includes exercises like squats, push-ups, pull-ups, and German sets.

Ranaut often shares her workout videos on Instagram

The Rangoon actor often shares glimpses of her workout on Instagram. She was seen practicing burpees with punching with her trainer in one of the videos. She has also been seen doing home workouts without fancy dumbells, barbells, or machines which helped her lose around five kilos. In one of the Instagram videos, Ranaut was seen practicing pull-ups with resistance bands.

Know about the 'Krish 3' actor's diet plan

Ranaut starts her day with a glass of water. After some time, she has kadak chai with normal sugar and soaked almonds and raisins. For lunch, she usually prefers having daal, sabzi, and rice along with some curd. North Indian style pakoda kadi with rice and Maharashtrian pomfret curry are her comfort foods. Ranaut has vegetable soup, boiled veggies, and salad for dinner.