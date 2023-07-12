Veteran Tamil producer SA Rajkannu dies at 80

Veteran Tamil producer SA Rajkannu dies at 80

Written by Tanvi Gupta July 12, 2023 | 05:20 pm 2 min read

Legendary Tamil producer SA Rajkannu passed away at 80

Legendary Tamil film producer SA Rajkannu—who bankrolled Kamal Haasan starrer 16 Vayathinile—passed away on Tuesday. He was 80. The news of his demise was confirmed by South trade analyst Ramesh Bala through a tweet on social media. The producer was reportedly undergoing treatment for over a month after he had a fall in his house. Unfortunately, he never fully recovered from the fall.

Many notable celebrities offered their condolences on Rajkannu's demise

As soon as the news broke out, many celebrities who worked with the producer, took to Twitter to offer their heartfelt condolences. Actor Radikaa Sarathkumar tweeted, "My first producer for my debut film Kizhakke Pogum Rail, who is a big part of my journey in films. Have great respect and wonderful memory of him always. Pray for his soul to rest in peace, (sic)."

A number of Tamil classic films were produced by Rajkannu

The producer was associated with numerous notable films, including the iconic 16 Vayathinile, featuring Haasan, Sridevi, and Rajinikanth. The film served as a significant milestone for director Bharathiraja, propelling his career forward. Upon Rajkannu's demise, Bharathiraja expressed deep sorrow, stating, "The demise of SA Rajkannu, who lit the lamp for my life as a director with 16 Vayathinile, gives me immense trauma and pain."

Rajkannu was associated with another notable film, 'Mahanadhi'

In his vast repertoire of films, another film that will be remembered for years to come is, Mahanadhi. The film which starred Haasan, Sukanya, and Poornam Viswanathan in lead roles, played a pivotal role in Rajkannu's financial recovery. Rajesh, who had a supporting role in the film, once disclosed that Mahanadhi's tremendous box office success enabled Rajkannu to settle all his debts.

Look at Rajkannu's rich filmography

In addition to his above-mentioned notable productions 16 Vayathinile and Mahanadhi, the veteran producer contributed to Tamil cinema with remarkable films like Kizhakke Pogum Rail, Kanni Paruvathile, and Valibamey Vaa Vaa. On a separate note, a funeral service and prayer meeting took place at his Chennai residence on Wednesday. Rajkannu's legacy will be treasured for generations to come. May his soul rest in peace.

