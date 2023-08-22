Kristen Stewart's top performances beyond 'Twilight'

Written by Namrata Ganguly August 22, 2023 | 04:56 pm 2 min read

Debuting in the mainstream as a child actor in Panic Room, Hollywood actor Kristen Stewart gained global stardom with The Twilight Saga. Much like her co-star Robert Pattinson, Stewart also took the indie way eventually and secured some of the best roles in films like Still Alice and The Runaways, among others, which scored Oscar nominations. Check out some roles she nailed.

'Spencer' (2021)

Her performance in Pablo Larraín's 2021 historical psychological drama Spencer gained her widespread critical acclaim and nominations for Golden Globe and an Academy Award. Stewart plays the role of Princess Diana in the film which portrays her mental health struggles during the 1991 Christmas holidays with the Royal family as she decides to end her decadelong marriage with Prince Charles.

'Happiest Season' (2020)

The 2020 holiday rom-com drama film Happiest Season is one of the films Stewart made a comeback to mainstream Hollywood with. As a woman visits her conservative parents with her girlfriend during the Christmas holidays, the film follows her struggles to tell her family about her sexual identity. With her personal experiences, filmmaker Clea DuVall claimed the film to be a semi-autobiography.

'Personal Shopper' (2016)

Stewart's performance perfectly captures the eerie atmosphere of the 2016 supernatural psychological thriller film Personal Shopper written and directed by Olivier Assayas. She plays a young woman who works as a celebrity's personal shopper who seeks to communicate with her twin brother who died in the same city. This marks her second collaboration with Assayas after Clouds of Sils Maria (2012).

'Certain Women' (2016)

The 2016 drama film Certain Women is based on three short stories (Native Sandstone, Travis, B., and Tome) from Maile Meloy's collection Half in Love and Both Ways Is the Only Way I Want It. The film follows the lives of three women who cross paths in a small town in America and are each trying to pave their own path.

'Clouds of Sils Maria' (2014)

The 2014 psychological drama Clouds of Sils Maria marks the first collaboration between Stewart and Assayas. The film follows an established actor who encounters an unsettling reflection of herself when she is paired up with a rising young starlet in a romantic lesbian romance, the play that launched her career. Stewart's sharp and spontaneous performance received widespread critical acclaim.

