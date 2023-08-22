Rajinikanth's 'Thalaivar 170' filming begins soon: Report

Written by Aikantik Bag August 22, 2023 | 05:26 pm 2 min read

'Thalaivar 170' filming begins in September third week

Rajinikanth's highly anticipated film, Thalaivar 170 is set to begin shooting in the third week of September. Directed by TJ Gnanavel, this exciting cop drama features Rajinikanth as a police officer. Reportedly, the film's muhurat puja will take place in Chennai next week and the movie is slated to go on floors in the third week of September. Interestingly, a grand set has been constructed in Chennai film city.

Amitabh Bachchan and Sharwanand join the cast

The movie promises a huge star cast which includes the heavyweights like Amitabh Bachchan and Sharwanand. The makers are aiming to include talent from various industries, ensuring a diverse and dynamic cast. The project will be bankrolled by Subaskaran's Lyca Productions. It is produced by GKM Tamil Kumaran. After the huge success of Jailer, this upcoming cop drama is highly anticipated among fans.

Why is this film special?

Just like Jailer, Anirudh Ravichander will also helm the music of Thalaivar 170. This marks the fourth collaboration between the acclaimed musician and the superstar actor. The megastar has an exciting lineup of films which includes the likes of Lal Salaam with Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth and Thalaivar 171 with Lokesh Kanagaraj. Interestingly, the film will mark Bachchan and Rajinikanth's reunion on screen after 32 long years.

