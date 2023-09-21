'Kannur Squad' release date and U/A certificate announced

Written by Aikantik Bag September 21, 2023 | 01:10 pm 1 min read

'Kannur Squad' is releasing on September 28

Malayalam megastar Mammootty's highly anticipated film, Kannur Squad, is set to hit theaters on September 28. The actor has now revealed that the film has been passed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with a U/A certificate. This release date coincides with the OTT release of Dulquer Salmaan's gangster drama, King of Kotha, on Disney+ Hotstar, making it a double treat for fans of the father-son duo.

A glimpse into the storyline and cast of Kannur Squad

Kannur Squad follows the lives of a group of police officers who are on the hunt for a criminal gang. The team travels across the country in pursuit of these criminals. Mammootty will be portraying an intense character in this film, which also features an ensemble cast including Kishore, Vijayaraghavan, Rony David Raj, Azeez Nedumangad, Shabareesh Varma, Sarath Sabha, and Sunny Wayne. The film is directed by Roby Varghese Raj and produced under Mammootty's own production banner, Mammootty Kampany.

