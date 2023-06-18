Entertainment

Veteran Malayalam actor Poojappura Ravi dies at 86

Written by Isha Sharma June 18, 2023 | 05:30 pm 2 min read

Malayalam actor Poojappura Ravi is no more

In a blow to the Malayalam film industry, veteran actor Poojappura Ravi passed away at the age of 82 on Sunday (June 18). As per a report by The Indian Express, he breathed his last at his daughter's residence in Marayoor, Idukki district. A noted personality both in the film and theater circles, he was reportedly part of over 800 movies in his career.

His wife passed away earlier, he's survived by children

Ravi is survived by his two children: Lakshmi and Harikumar. His wife, Thankamma, too, was a theater artist, and they reportedly worked in the same theater troupe. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan condoled his death and wrote on Facebook, "Poojapura Ravi followed an expressive acting style. His demise is a great loss to the art and culture scene. Condolences to his family and colleagues."

He was part of these famous films

Per Manorama, Ravi was born as M Raveendran Nair but adopted this screen name under the influence of Kalanilyam Krishnan Nair, a reputed thespian. Ravi was a success in comic and character roles in the 1980s and the 1990s. Some of his most famous movies are Kallan Kappail Thanne, Rowdy Ramu, Ormakal Marikkumo, Mutharamkunnu PO, Poochakkoru Mookkuthi, Mazha Peyyunnu Maddalam Kottunnu, and Kadathanadan Ambadi.

Ravi had stellar onstage record too

Ravi was interested in the arts from a young age and in Class 11, he played a role in SL Puram Sadanandan's play Oral Koodi Kallanayi, reported Manorama. He went on to be a part of about 4,000 plays! Subsequently, Hariharan's 1976 drama film Ammini Ammaavan was one of the first films that awarded Ravi with success and popularity in south Indian film circles.

Ravi collaborated with several actors across generations!

Ravi's journey in Malayalam cinema continued for five decades, and during this illustrious career, he was also seen in some TV shows. He had the rare prestige of working with actors from separate generations, such as Prem Nazir, Sathyan, Jayan, Mammootty, Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Tovino Thomas, among others. Priyadarshan, Joshiy, Kamal, and Sibi Malayil are some filmmakers who often collaborated with him.

