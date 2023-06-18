Entertainment

Netizens furious at Puneet Superstar's eviction from 'Bigg Boss OTT'

Written by Isha Sharma June 18, 2023 | 05:05 pm 2 min read

Puneet Superstar's fans are angry over his eviction from 'BB' OTTT

True to its nature, Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 began to make headlines just hours after it premiered on JioCinema on Saturday night. The premiere episode witnessed the participation of celebrities such as Avinash Sachdev and Akanksha Puri, among others. Puneet Superstar, an incredibly popular social media star, too, entered the house but has reportedly already been evicted for "misconduct."

Puneet was accused of 'misconduct'

A few clips of Puneet arguing with Bigg Boss are doing rounds online, and the makers reportedly gave him multiple warnings, but he didn't listen. The final nail in the coffin came when he smeared toothpaste all over himself, and the housemates raised objections against him, too. He was reportedly shown the exit door after this, and Sunday night's episode will make things clearer.

Now, fans have sworn not to watch show

A fan tweeted, "He was singlehandedly overshadowing everyone," while someone else opined, "One man show against all odds." Another supported his favorite contestant by saying, "Lord Puneet, We are here to Support You. Bring back out Lord Puneet; otherwise, we will not watch Bigg Boss." Puneet's real name is Puneet Kumar, and apart from his relatable videos, he is also popular for his philanthropy.

This is how some fans are protesting

