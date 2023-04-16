World

Sudan: Indian among 56 civilians killed in army-paramilitary clashes

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Apr 16, 2023, 07:20 pm 3 min read

An Indian man has been killed in Sudan military clashes

At least 56 civilians were killed and nearly 600 others injured in clashes across Sudan between the army and paramilitary forces, Associated Press reported. Those killed included an Indian man from Kerala, Albert Augustine, who was working with a company in Sudan. He was reportedly hit by a stray bullet on Saturday during violent army-paramilitary clashes and succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

Why does this story matter?

Violence reportedly erupted in Sudan's capital Khartoum on Saturday after weeks of tensions between army leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and paramilitary commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo to seize power.

Army and paramilitary forces attacked each other's bases following a rift on Thursday when the army said the recent mobilization and deployment by the paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces (RSF) happened without coordination and were illegal.

Kerala's Augustine allegedly hit by stray bullet

The Indian Embassy in Sudan said Augustine—who was working in a DAL Group company—was injured after being hit by a stray bullet on Saturday and succumbed to injuries. "The Embassy is making all efforts to extend the fullest assistance to the family. The situation in Khartoum remains one of great concern. We will continue to monitor developments," External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar tweeted.

S Jaishankar expressed grief, extended support to Augustine's family

Who was Albert Augustine?

Augustine (48) was reportedly a native of Kerala's Kakkadavu in Alakode, Kannur. An ex-Indian serviceman, Augustine had been working as a security manager in a DAL Group company for six months. He is survived by his wife Sybella, daughter Marita, father Augustine, and mother Mercy. His family had reportedly come to Sudan to spend their holidays with him two weeks ago.

3 UN employees among 56 killed in Sudan

According to the Central Committee of Sudan Doctors, 56 civilians have so far been killed and 595 injured in the clashes. Reuters reported two people died at the Khartoum airport, four in a town near Omdurman, five in El Fasher, eight in Nyala, and six in El Obeid. Three employees of the United Nations' World Food Programme are also reported to have been killed.

Warning issued for Indian nationals in Sudan

In view of the ongoing conflict in Sudan, the Indian Embassy on Saturday issued a warning to Indian nationals living there. "In view of the firing and clashes in Sudan, all Indians are advised to take utmost care, stay indoors, and stop moving out with immediate effect," the embassy tweeted. It also advised travelers to Sudan to postpone their travel to the African country.