US: 6 female teachers arrested for sexual misconduct with students

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Apr 16, 2023, 01:12 pm 2 min read

At least six female teachers were arrested for sexual misconduct with students in US

As many as six female teachers across the United States (US) have reportedly been detained within two days for allegedly having sex with students. This included a Kentucky staffer, 38-year-old Ellen Shell of Danville, indicted with third-degree rape in Garrard County District Court on Thursday. She allegedly admitted she had sexual intercourse with two 16-year-old boys thrice last year between July and August.

Accused teacher placed on administrative leave

According to the news outlet WTKR, 38-year-old Shell worked as a teacher's aide at Woodlawn Elementary School and also used to work at Lancaster Elementary School before that. The publication also claimed that Boyle County School authorities sent a letter to parents, alerting them about the teacher's arrest. Shell was placed on administrative leave as well.

More similar cases involving female teachers in US

Meanwhile, Arkansas Times reported that 32-year-old Arkansas educator Heather Hare also faced first-degree felony sexual assault-related charges; she surrendered herself on Friday. Hare was reportedly in a sexual relationship with a teen student. New York Post reported that another teacher, 26-year-old Emma Delaney Hancock from Oklahoma, was also arrested on Thursday after the police were informed about her alleged relationship with a student.

33-year-old teacher held for sexual misconduct

As per FFXNow, a learning disabilities teacher in Virginia, named Allieh Kheradmand of James Madison High School, was arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with a student for many months. The 33-year-old was reportedly held without bond and had been charged with four counts of indecent liberties. Furthermore, a javelin coach was nabbed in Pennsylvania for sexual misconduct with a 17-year-old boy.

Inappropriate relationship with 15-year-old student

According to KOCO, Hancock, a substitute teacher in Lincoln County, was charged for her alleged inappropriate relationship with a 15-year-old student. The court documents revealed that she worked at Wellston Public Schools and that the relationship took place inside the school premises. It is also learned that Hancock communicated with the student on Snapchat.

English teacher held in Iowa

On Friday, Kristen Gantt, a 36-year-old English teacher from a Catholic high school in Iowa, was charged for reportedly having sex with a teen student five times outside and inside the school. Meanwhile, the aforementioned javelin coach, 26-year-old Hannah Marth, was apprehended after cops found out she was involved in a sexual relationship with a track and field athlete from Northampton Area High School.