Prithviraj Sukumaran to undergo keyhole surgery; 'Vilayath Buddha' shooting postponed

Written by Aikantik Bag June 26, 2023 | 01:02 pm 1 min read

Prithviraj Sukumaran to undergo keyhole surgery

﻿Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran is set to undergo a laparoscopy aka keyhole surgery after getting injured on the sets of his upcoming film Vilayath Buddha. The surgery is slated to take place in Kochi and as per reports, he is advised to rest for a few weeks. Sukumaran sustained a leg injury while performing an action sequence in Marayur, Kerala.

Cast of the film and Sukumaran's upcoming projects

The film's shooting will be postponed for two months tentatively and will resume after his recovery. The movie is helmed by Jayan Nambiyar and also stars Anu Mohan and Priyamvada Krishnan in pivotal roles. The adept actor has several projects lined up which include Prabhas's Salaar, slated for release on September 28. Sukumaran also has Akshay Kumar's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

