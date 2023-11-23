'Kanguva' shoot postponed after Suriya sustains a shoulder injury

1/4

Entertainment 1 min read

'Kanguva' shoot postponed after Suriya sustains a shoulder injury

By Aikantik Bag 04:56 pm Nov 23, 202304:56 pm

'Suriya' sustains minor injury in 'Kanguva' sets

Tamil actor Suriya experienced a minor injury on the set of his upcoming film, Kanguva, directed by Siva. The accident occurred when a rope camera unexpectedly came loose and struck Suriya's shoulder during an intense action scene. Reportedly, the day's filming was called off giving him time to recuperate.

2/4

Update regarding Suriya's health

Reportedly, no one else was injured in this minor accident. A Suriya fan club took to X (formerly Twitter) and stated, "Anna is doing well guys. Nothing to worry. It's a minor injury and he will be back to the sets after a few days rest." Kanguva will reportedly have a substantial budget and is slated for a pan-Indian release.

3/4

'Kanguva' in a nutshell

Kanguva, penned by Adi Narayana and featuring dialogues by Madhan Karky, is a period action-drama that marks the first collaboration between Suriya and director Siva. The movie is being bankrolled by KE Gnanavel Raja, V Vamsi Krishna Reddy, and Pramod Uppalapati under the banners of Studio Green and UV Creations. The star-studded cast includes Disha Patani, Bobby Deol, Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, and Redin Kingsley, among others.

4/4

Twitter Post