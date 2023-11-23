'Kanguva' shoot postponed after Suriya sustains a shoulder injury
Tamil actor Suriya experienced a minor injury on the set of his upcoming film, Kanguva, directed by Siva. The accident occurred when a rope camera unexpectedly came loose and struck Suriya's shoulder during an intense action scene. Reportedly, the day's filming was called off giving him time to recuperate.
Update regarding Suriya's health
Reportedly, no one else was injured in this minor accident. A Suriya fan club took to X (formerly Twitter) and stated, "Anna is doing well guys. Nothing to worry. It's a minor injury and he will be back to the sets after a few days rest." Kanguva will reportedly have a substantial budget and is slated for a pan-Indian release.
'Kanguva' in a nutshell
Kanguva, penned by Adi Narayana and featuring dialogues by Madhan Karky, is a period action-drama that marks the first collaboration between Suriya and director Siva. The movie is being bankrolled by KE Gnanavel Raja, V Vamsi Krishna Reddy, and Pramod Uppalapati under the banners of Studio Green and UV Creations. The star-studded cast includes Disha Patani, Bobby Deol, Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, and Redin Kingsley, among others.