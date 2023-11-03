Box office collection: 'Leo' is putting up a great fight

By Aikantik Bag 10:39 am Nov 03, 202310:39 am

'Leo' box office collection

Thalapathy Vijay is one of the biggest names in Tamil cinema. The superstar has been ruling the films and the hearts of his fans for decades now. His recent release Leo was in the buzz and it has been on a money-minting spree ever since its release. The film has reportedly surpassed the Rs. 600 crore mark globally.

Inching closer to the Rs. 350 crore mark

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial earned Rs. 2.9 crore (early estimates) on Thursday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 317.85 crore in India. The movie received mixed reviews from critics and it marked Vijay's foray into pan-India films. The cast includes Sanjay Dutt, Mysskin, Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Priya Anand, and Mansoor Ali Khan, among others.

