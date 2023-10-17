Box office collection: 'Mission Raniganj' is fighting hard for survival

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

Box office collection: 'Mission Raniganj' is fighting hard for survival

By Aikantik Bag 10:03 am Oct 17, 202310:03 am

'Mission Raniganj' box office collection

Akshay Kumar is indeed having a tough time at the box office. Mission Raniganj is just another addition to his barrage of flops since the pandemic. After OMG 2's unprecedented success, viewers perceived that the superstar's box office mojo was back but the recent survival drama has been struggling at the commercial front. Let's see how it holds the fort before big Dussehra releases!

2/3

Aiming for stability on weekdays

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Tinu Suresh Desai directorial earned Rs. 65 lakh (early estimates) on Monday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 28.25 crore in India. The movie received mixed reviews from critics and could not attract viewers due to poor marketing. The cast includes Parineeti Chopra, Pavan Malhotra, Rajesh Sharma, Kumud Mishra, and Ravi Kishan, among others.

3/3

Twitter Post