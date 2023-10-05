Box office collection: 'The Vaccine War' has crucial weekend ahead

By Aikantik Bag 11:02 am Oct 05, 2023

Vivek Agnihotri's recently released film The Vaccine War was anticipated among his fans after he delivered a blockbuster with The Kashmir Files. But the recently released medical drama is on the verge of becoming a box office flop as it has not been able to manage to breach the Rs. 10 crore mark. The film has a crucial weekend coming up.

Seeking a gradual momentum at the box office

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Nana Patekar-headlined film earned Rs. 50 lakh (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 8.15 crore in India. The film received negative reviews from critics and could not attract viewers in theaters. The cast includes Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher, Raima Sen, and Sapthami Gowda, among others. It is pitted against Fukrey 3 and Jawan.

