Box office collection: 'The Vaccine War' registers an underwhelming start

By Aikantik Bag 10:17 am Sep 29, 202310:17 am

'The Vaccine War' box office collection

Vivek Agnihotri is one of the most talked-about directors today for his fiery opinions on social media. His films largely divide viewers. After The Kashmir Files, Agnihotri returned with The Vaccine War on Thursday which is based on real events. The movie registered a poor opening and considering the steep competition, from Fukrey 3 and Jawan, it will be tough to improve.

Interesting weekend lies ahead

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the medical drama earned Rs. 1.3 crore (early estimates) on Thursday. Agnihotri's movies generally gain momentum from word of mouth, hence it will be interesting to see if this film replicates The Kashmir Files's box office haul. The cast includes Pallavi Joshi, Raima Sen, Nana Patekar, Anupam Kher, Girija Oak, and Sapthami Gowda, among others.

