Box office collection: 'Jawan' likely to cross Rs. 900cr-mark globally

Entertainment

Box office collection: 'Jawan' likely to cross Rs. 900cr-mark globally

Written by Aikantik Bag September 19, 2023 | 09:04 am 1 min read

'Jawan' box office collection

Shah Rukh Khan is an absolute beast at the box office and his recent release Jawan is a testament to the same. The film has broken multiple box office records and is set to break more in the coming weeks. The movie has surpassed the Rs. 850 crore mark globally and is likely to cross the Rs. 900 crore mark soon.

Inching toward the Rs. 500 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Atlee directorial earned Rs. 16 crore (early estimates) on Monday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 493.63 crore in India. The movie is currently aiming for Pathaan's box office record in India. The film received rave reviews from critics. The cast includes Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, Vijay Sethupathi, and Sanya Malhotra, among others. The project is bankrolled by Gauri Khan.

Twitter Post

Share this timeline